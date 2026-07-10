Skyview High School boundary proposals narrowed to one

The Fairfax County School Board worked late into the night as members continued refining plans for the new Skyview High School.

Boundary changes are needed to fill the school, and Superintendent Michelle Reid formally presented her preferred option.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick noted that redistricting is never easy, but a new school must draw students from existing boundaries. Three options for filling Skyview have now been narrowed to one.

The preferred plan, "Recommendation 1," would affect about 2,500 students in the Chantilly, Westfield and South Lakes boundaries. The proposal would phase in over three years, with Skyview operating as a full 9th to 12th grade high school in the 2028–2029 school year. Students affected in the second year of the rollout would have an opt‑out.

At the same time, FCPS is adjusting boundaries for Centreville High School and several middle schools to rebalance enrollment and address overcrowding in some areas and underenrollment in others.

Board members said they hope families recognize how much work FCPS staff has put into developing the plan. The district held community roundtables before finalizing its recommendations.

One notable change from earlier drafts is that elementary school boundaries will remain intact.

Public hearings are scheduled for July 13 and July 16. After that, the superintendent will present the final recommendation and transportation plan for a board vote.