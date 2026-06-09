Mugshot released of bus driver charged in deadly Stafford County crash

The Brief Mugshot released of Jing Sheng Dong in deadly Stafford County crash. Dong facing felony charges after collision that killed five and injured dozens. Investigation continues into speeding and criminal negligence.



Authorities have released the mugshot of Jing Sheng Dong, the bus driver charged in last month’s deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

What we know:

Dong is now facing felony charges following a multi-agency investigation that authorities say points to speeding and criminal negligence as key factors in the collision that killed five people and injured dozens more.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Virginia State Police are continuing their investigation, but the Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney has said there is probable cause to believe the tour bus driver operated the vehicle in a criminally negligent manner in a crash that claimed the lives of a family of four and another young woman.

The victims include Dmitri Doncev, Ecaterina Doncev, and their two children, 13-year-old Emily Doncev and 7-year-old Mark Doncev, who were traveling to a family wedding in South Carolina when their Acura was struck and caught fire.

Also killed was 25-year-old Priscilla Mafalda, who was a passenger in a Chevrolet SUV involved in the collision.

RELATED: Bus driver in deadly Stafford County I-95 crash now facing felony charges

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

Jing Sheng Dong (Rappahannock Regional Jail)