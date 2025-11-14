Expand / Collapse search

Driver dead in Prince George’s County crash

Published  November 14, 2025 12:19pm EST
The Brief

    • Man dies in two‑vehicle crash Friday in Prince George’s County.
    • Collision happened around 9 a.m. near Silver Hill Road.
    • Another driver was hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead after a two‑vehicle crash Friday in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

The collision was reported around 9 a.m. near Silver Hill Road and Old Silver Hill Road.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, also an adult man, was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Roads in the area remain closed during the investigation. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince George’s County Police.

