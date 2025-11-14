The Brief Man dies in two‑vehicle crash Friday in Prince George’s County. Collision happened around 9 a.m. near Silver Hill Road. Another driver was hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries.



A man is dead after a two‑vehicle crash Friday in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

The collision was reported around 9 a.m. near Silver Hill Road and Old Silver Hill Road.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, also an adult man, was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Roads in the area remain closed during the investigation. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Driver dead in Prince George’s County crash