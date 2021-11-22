Driver dead in Fairfax County Parkway crash

Authorities say a driver is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on the Fairfax County Parkway Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. southbound on the Parkway near Ox Road.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of the Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Burke Centre Parkway and Ox Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.