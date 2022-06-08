Driver dead after struck head-on by vehicle that crossed median in Frederick County, police say

A motorist is dead after his vehicle was struck in a head-on crash in Frederick County, police say.

Robert Martin Camplair, 69, of Frederick was driving southbound on Route 15 near Angleberger Road around 11:52 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.

Police say Stephen Michael Wright ,42, of Washington, D.C., was driving northbound on Route 15 when he crossed the grass center median striking Camplair’s vehicle.

Camplair was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Wright suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.