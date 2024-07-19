Driver crashes into tree in front of Maryland home

A driver drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree in the front yard of someone's home in Maryland.

According to authorities, a vehicle rammed into a tree in the area of 5300 Wilson Lane near Fairfax Road in Bethesda, Maryland. Montgomery County officials say the driver was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.

Authorities extricated a woman from the vehicle and transported her to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

