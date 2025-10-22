Car crash into White House security barrier leads to arrest, Secret Service says

The Brief A car crashed into a barricade outside the White House late Tuesday night. It's not yet clear what led to the crash. Officials say the driver has been taken into custody, but details on the individual have not yet been released.



A suspect drove a car into a Secret Service vehicle gate outside the White House Tuesday night, officials say.

What we know:

According to the Secret Service, the incident happened at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

They say an individual drove his vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th and E Street, NW.

The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and the vehicle was assessed by both Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe.

Secret Service released the following statement:

"On Tuesday, October 21 at approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove his vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th and E St, NW, DC . The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe. Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation."

What we don't know:

Details on the driver are not yet known, and it's not clear what led up to the crash.

Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation.

