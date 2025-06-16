Dreary weather impacting start of summer season for many boardwalk businesses

The Brief Some beachside businesses are seeing lower-than-expected turnout due to the bad weather. With the official start of summer on June 20, they're hoping for better days ahead.



It's supposed to be peak season at the beach but instead of sun and surf, it's been rainy and gloomy, and the weather is certainly having an impact on business in the area.

Big picture view:

The Ocean City boardwalk should be buzzing with sunseekers but instead, many of the region’s beach towns have seen a slower-than-expected start to the summer season.

Cold temperatures, gusty winds and unrelenting rain have put a damper on what’s typically the busiest time of year for coastal communities.

With just four days until the official start of summer — June 20 — local businesses are feeling the impact of the unseasonable weather.

For seasonal businesses, even a few slow weekends can make a significant difference in the year’s bottom line.

Local perspective:

Benjamin Wang, owner of Sandy Pony Donuts, says the forecast plays a huge role in how they prepare.

"We check the weather daily, no matter what, because it does play such a big part, because if it's going to rain for seven days, we're terrified a little bit about what's going to happen the next seven days, you know, because even in Bethany Beach, like people could cancel their homes that they've rented," Wang said. "They could take a little bit of a hit or a loss on the cancellation, and they can cancel on their hotel rooms."

Wang adds that while they remain hopeful for a dry July and August, they're also encouraging visitors to enjoy indoor options if the weather doesn't cooperate — like the popular local arcade that's seen increased traffic on gloomy days.

Nearby, the owner of Mango’s in Bethany Beach shared a video with FOX 5 capturing the cold, windy conditions earlier in the day — a far cry from ideal weather for outdoor dining. While business hasn’t dropped dramatically, there’s an acknowledgment that major holiday weekends are crucial for making up lost revenue.

Alex Heidenberger explained just how important those weekends can be.

"I mean to put it in perspective, like Memorial Day weekend, for example, in 4 days we're doing what we had done in the previous 2 months combined. So those big, those big weekends are really important and for us, I think that you know, the reality is summer in Bethany really doesn't start until July 4th weekend."

What's next:

Despite the dreary outlook, there’s optimism. Many local business owners are counting on the shoulder season, which now stretches as late as October, with visitors continuing to enjoy the beach well into the fall.

Even better news: this coming weekend is expected to bring sunshine and summer-like temperatures — just in time to kick off the season the way it should be, with sun, sand, and surf.