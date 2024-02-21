Dozens of rifle shell casings found in DC street after gunfire damages parked cars

Authorities discovered dozens of rifle shell casings in the middle of a D.C. street after gunfire damaged several parked cars in southwest Washington.

According to a police report, officers were on a call in the 100 block of P Street when multiple gunshots were heard nearby. As they investigated, the report says a white Kia sedan sped away down a nearby street.

Officers located 37 rifle shell casings in the 1400 block of Canal Street and discovered three parked vehicles in a nearby parking lot had been damaged by gunfire.

Police say no injuries were reported.