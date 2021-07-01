Expand / Collapse search

Dozens of residents, including children, displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Prince George’s County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
LANDOVER, Md. - At least 45 adults and 30 children have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in the Landover area Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of Brightseat Road in Prince George's County.

Evacuations were ordered from two buildings and at least one person jumped from a balcony to escape the smoke and flames.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of fire is under investigation.

