Dozens of residents, including children, displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Prince George’s County

At least 45 adults and 30 children have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in the Landover area Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of Brightseat Road in Prince George's County.

Evacuations were ordered from two buildings and at least one person jumped from a balcony to escape the smoke and flames.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of fire is under investigation.

