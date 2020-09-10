Dozens of dogs, rabbits rescued from ‘extremely unsafe’ conditions at Southeast DC home

Humane Rescue Alliance investigators say they saved dozens of dogs and rabbits from “extremely unsafe and unsanitary conditions” after an investigation into a Southeast D.C. home this week.

Investigators discovered the animals living amidst blood and waste. The smell of ammonia and feces reportedly “overwhelmed the rescuers.”

They also found the remains of several puppies in a refrigerator.

According to the group, a total of 33 Great Danes, one Doberman, one pit bull, one chihuauhua and six rabbits were removed after they executed a search warrant at the home on Branch Avenue, Southeast.

“The conditions in which these animals were forced to live in is gut-wrenching. I am relieved they are now safe and in the hands of people who will provide them with the love and proper care they need and deserve, thanks to the community members who reported the neglect and our team who conducted a thorough investigation,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The investigation began after the alliance received a tip about the number of animals in the home – and the conditions they were living in.

They say the animals are in the care of veterinarians now.

