50 cars broken into overnight in Northwest DC: police

Dozens of cars were broken into in a northwest D.C. neighborhood, leaving cars damaged and residents concerned.

Police say they don't have an exact number of how many cars were broken into, but say at least 50 cars were broken into near the 2700 block of 29th Street NW.

One resident told FOX 5 that nearby apartment surveillance cameras saw a man on a scooter breaking into the cars.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"This is the first time I've seen something this bad working here in D.C. Coming and driving up this street was surreal," said D.C. resident Victor Martinez.

This most recent string of smash-and-grab robberies comes as local and federal law enforcement agencies are trying to figure out ways to combat increasing crime across the District.