Dozens displaced, dog killed in fire at DC apartment building

Dozens of residents, including five children, are without homes after a fire broke out at a Southeast, D.C. apartment building.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say the fire was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 Block of B Street.

Firefighters rescued several residents from the blaze before the fire was placed under control. Authorities say 19 adults and five children are without homes due to the fire damage.

Two cats were rescued. Fire officials say one dog was killed.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A firefighter was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other dogs are also out of their homes due to the blaze.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.