Downed power lines likely cause of house fire in Montgomery County

Authorities are investigating after downed power lines likely sparked a fire at a home in Montgomery County.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 8600 block of Bunnel Drive in the Potomac area.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says the fire started on the roof after live power lines were downed. The fire extended inside the home causing about $100,000 in damage.

All occupants were able to get out safely andno injuries were reported.

Gusty winds as high as 50 mph have brought Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings across the region.