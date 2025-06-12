VIDEO: Door shattered, window broken as thieves rob Bladensburg laundromat

A Bladensburg business owner says small businesses across the area are being targeted by thieves. The laundromat owner is speaking out after he says his business was robbed with surveillance cameras capturing the whole thing.

What we know:



Inside the laundromat where the heist went down, you can see new windows outside the office, new front doors and FOX 5 has learned minimal cash if any now on site after the burglary that took place about two weeks ago.



The robbery reportedly happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, May 26.

Surveillance video shows the thieves shattering the glass on the front door to gain access. Moments later, one of the suspects climbs through an office window where a safe is located. The suspects then are seen on video pushing the safe out of the laundromat. They got away in a dark-colored SUV.

Bladensburg police declined to comment on camera, saying the investigation is ongoing.



One-on-one:



FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with the victim who says dozens of these types of "smash and grabs" are happening across the area and something must be done.



"They took money that we had on hand, they took a safe and they seem like they were targeting just the cash," said Matt Zaleskas, the victim and owner of Happy Nest, based on Bladensburg.



"I’ve heard that other laundromats have been victimized this way and I hope that if any other owners hear this, they can really take it to heart and the time to make those changes is now because I wouldn’t wish this on anybody else," Zaleskas said.



The two suspects were wearing all black, their faces covered, they were in and out the establishment in less than five minutes, getting away in a dark colored SUV.



The owner says he has enhanced some security measures that he cannot share. FOX 5 has learned the thieves got away with more than a $1,000.