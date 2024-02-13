Donna Kelce cheered on during Southwest flight home from Super Bowl: video

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant gave a special shoutout to Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, during her flight home Monday following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Donna was traveling from Sunday’s Super Bowl location in Las Vegas to Kansas City, Mo. for the Chiefs’ victory parade.

"You’re on a very special flight," the flight attendant said in the video. "We are carrying a VIP, a very important parent, this afternoon. Mama Kelce is on board, everybody."

He continued: "Congratulations to her and her family and all the team over at the Chiefs. Well done, very proud."

Donna Kelce smiles as she looks on after Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. (Credit: Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Chiefs secured a victory in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, winning for the third time in five years after a dramatic overtime finish.

The flight attendant added, "Also, I have one thing to say. Apparently, I’ve got to say, ‘You’ve got to fight… for your right… to party."

The crowd, including Donna, chimed in to finish the lyrics.

The Chiefs football tight end quoted the song when the team won the Super Bowl over the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Donna also shared a photo with the pilots on Instagram, writing, "Thank you @southwestair (and especially Cheyenne L.!) for getting me to KC for the parade!!!!"

Southwest Airlines told FOX Television Stations that Donna "knows Southwest all too well."

We’ve had the pleasure of welcoming her onboard a few times recently and loved getting to celebrate the big win on her flight from Vegas," a spokesperson for the airlines said. "Our customers choose to fly Southwest for many reasons in their lives – some big and some small. This was obviously a big one for her and we kinda think she belongs with us."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.