With Black Friday and Cyber Monday orders rolling out, delivery workers are racing to get packages to your door.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez visited an Amazon delivery fulfillment center in Springfield, giving us exclusive behind-the-scenes access with the people working around the clock to make sure holiday orders are filled.

2025 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

With the holidays right around the corner, you need to be sure to mail packages early to ensure on-time delivery.

Keep these essential 2025 shipping deadlines in mind from USPS, FedEx, and UPS to ensure your cards and gifts reach their destinations in time for Hanukkah (Dec. 14, 2025 – Dec. 22, 2025), Christmas (Dec. 25, 2025), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26, 2025 – Jan. 1, 2026), and other holidays.

Inside Amazon fulfillment center as holidays approach