Donald Trump Indictment: DC law enforcement remain on alert ahead of former president's surrender

The nation's capital is bracing for any possible fallout that may come following former President Donald Trump's expected surrender Tuesday in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Trump will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, though it's unclear whether the nation's 45th president may have his mug shot taken.

The booking and arraignment are expected to be relatively brief as the Republican ex-president is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and enters a plea, expected to be not guilty.

Trump is scheduled to return to his Florida home to hold a rally Tuesday evening. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

New York police are braced for any possible protests by Trump supporters. Though law enforcement say they have no intelligence suggesting any violence was likely, they were on high alert for any potential disruptions.

D.C. police say they are not aware of any planned protests, but law enforcement is on alert for any unplanned activity. U.S. Capitol Police are on what they call an "enhanced security posture."

Last month, the D.C. Homeland Security Agency's Fusion Center issued a bulletin alerting law enforcement agencies in and around the District that extremists may consider the indictment of Donald Trump a call to action.