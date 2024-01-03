Cyclist throws rocks through driver’s windshield in road rage incident, injuring 2 small dogs: police

D.C. police are investigating after a cyclist threw rocks through a driver’s rear windshield, leaving two small dogs who were in the backseat injured.

Police responded to the victim’s home where they found his car damaged with the back windshield smashed.

The victim told police he was driving in the 1700 block of P Street, Northwest, around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when he encountered the suspect who was allegedly riding a gray bicycle, carelessly weaving in and out of lanes.

The man honked his horn at the cyclist and kept driving.

Then, while the driver was stopped at a red light, the suspect then approached the victim’s car from behind and threw two rocks through his rear windshield, shattering it.

The victim said glass flew around the car and caused cuts on the paws of his two small dogs that were in the backseat.

The victim then followed the suspect for a little while, trying to take photographs of him, but the cyclist took a turn onto a one-way street.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.