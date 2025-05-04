Dōgon Chef Kwame Onwuachi to oversee Met Gala dinner

article

Star chef Kwame Onwuachi, who currently runs Dōgon in Washington D.C. and Tatiana in NYC, is overseeing dinner at this year's Met Gala.

What we know:

The Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It's a charity event and fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute.

This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The dress code is "Tailored for You."

A number of celebrities are expected to attend, including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker, Vogue reports.

Once inside the museum, attendees will enjoy a few high-profile performances along with drinks and dinner – overseen by Onwuachi.

Onwuachi competed on Top Chef: California in 2015, and returned to Top Chef Kitchen in 2021 as a guest judge.

Local perspective:

Onwuachi first entered the D.C. food scene with Shaw Bijou, which closed in 2016 after less than three months. He then opened Kith and Kin, which earned him a James Beard Award in 2019.

Onwuachi opened Dōgon at the Wharf's Salamander DC hotel last year. The restaurant, which serves up Afro-Caribbean eats, was recently included on Conde Nast Traveler's Hot List 2025.

The livestream of the Met Gala is being hosted by Baltimore-native and SNL alum Ego Nwodim.