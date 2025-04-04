DOGE at Peace Corps headquarters, reviewing internal systems: reports

The Department of Government Efficiency is reportedly at U.S. Peace Corps headquarters in Washington, D.C.

What we know:

"Staff from the Department of Government Efficiency are currently working at Peace Corps headquarters and the agency is supporting their requests," the organization said in a statement to Reuters on Friday.

Sources tell ABC News that DOGE is conducting a review of the Peace Corps' internal systems, and are expected to be on site and working through the weekend.

The backstory:

Since President Donald Trump took office in January and established DOGE, visits from the group to federal agencies often precede mass layoffs.

DOGE has canceled a number of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at federal agencies, gutted USAID, and implemented mass layoffs at federal health agencies and the Department of Education.

What does the Peace Corps do?

Big picture view:

The Peace Corps was established in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy. It recruits and deploys American volunteers to support development efforts around the world.