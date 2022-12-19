Dog stuck in vehicle engine rescued by off-duty police officers

Two off-duty police officers rescued a dog who was stuck in a car engine over the weekend.

The rescue happened early Sunday in the District. The Human Rescue Alliance says the dog was out of the engine, and was wrapped in a blanket when they arrived to the scene.

The dog's name is Pica and after an examination, she was found to be healthy and friendly and is resting at the shelter.

It is unclear how Pica became stuck in the engine.