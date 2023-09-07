Dog hit by arrows in family's backyard, police say

A family pet was struck by an arrow in Woodbridge on Wednesday, police say.

On the evening of September 6, officers responded to a home on Dulcinea Place in Woodbridge to investigate arrows that struck a family's home and dog.

The family was in their backyard when an arrow struck the family's Yorkshire-Terrier mix.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, who determined the injuries to be non-life threatening.

Police say that earlier that day, between noon and 1:00 p.m., two more arrows were fired which struck the home and a neighbor's home.

No suspect has been located.