DMV schools closely monitor developments in coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the D.C. region and across the country.

The District is reporting three more people infected and the Securities and Exchange Commission is asking D.C. employees to work from home while a government worker is tested. In Virginia, two additional residents are confirmed to have the virus and in Maryland, a woman in Prince George's County has tested positive.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Schools across the region are closely monitoring developments in the coronavirus outbreak. Some schools have decided to close in order to curb potential exposure.

Georgetown Day School say the facility is closing its doors on Tuesday for a deep cleaning, school officials said.

"GDS's risk management team has been closely monitoring the quickly evolving news about COVID-19 in our region, in particular as relates to Christ Church of Georgetown," the school said in a statement. "Because we have community members who are closely affiliated with the church, we have decided to proactively close for a deep clean on Tuesday, March 10. We do not expect this to be a long-term closure. We will share an update on Tuesday afternoon once we have had a chance to consult with the DC Department of Health."

Advertisement

FOX 5's Complete Coverage of the Coronavirus Outbreak

The school added that all school activities, including their admissions gathering, athletics, performing arts, gym and field, are also canceled.

School Without Walls High School opened Tuesday following a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the building as part of their COVID-19 prevention measures. DC International School and Mundo Verde PCS both reopened.