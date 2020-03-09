Securities and Exchange Commission asks DC employees to telework amid coronavirus scare

article

The Securities and Exchange Commission has asked its D.C. headquarters employees to work from home due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. This information was first reported by The Washington Post.

On Monday afternoon, an SEC spokesperson says the agency was told that an employee was treated for respiratory symptoms and was informed by a physician that they may have the coronavirus. The employee was referred for testing.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The SEC is now encouraging its D.C. employees to telework until further notice.

“Even with increased telework, the SEC remains able and committed to fully executing its mission on behalf of investors, including monitoring market function and working closely with other regulators and market participants," the spokesperson said.