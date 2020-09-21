DMV restaurants following COVID-19 guidelines worry about outdoor dining with winter approaching

Restaurateurs in the District, Maryland and Virginia struggling in the era of COVID-19 faced somewhat of a reprieve when jurisdictions permitted them to open for outdoor dining.

But as winter approaches, those same restaurants are facing concerns regarding the return of customers.

FOX 5 talked to diners in Bethesda on Monday – and they had mixed reactions to dining at restaurants as the cold returns to the region.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan kicked off the state’s first dining week by expanding restaurant capacity from 50 to 75 percent.

The expanded capacity order goes into effect today.

Nevertheless, some Marylanders are worried about the prospect of returning to indoor dining.

“I have not dined indoors yet. I prefer the ‘streetery,’ it’s been a great addition to the town,” said one person who frequents Bethesda’s restaurants.

She noted, however, that when the cold returns, she will go back to ordering out.

Another diner, however, said he’s been working through the pandemic, and he has few concerns about returning to indoors.

“I’ll probably go inside, I’m not going to push it. I’ve been working every day and at my company, we’ve been taking precautions,” he said, noting that he’ll wait until temperatures fall into the 40s.

Maryland Dining Week began Friday and will run through Sunday, Sept. 27.

