Gov. Larry Hogan expands capacity for indoor dining; marks start of first Maryland Restaurant Week

article

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that he is officially expanding the capacity for indoor dining in restaurants throughout the state.

On Monday, at 5 p.m., the capacity for indoor dining in restaurants may increase from 50 to 75 percent, with appropriate distancing and the following of strict public health requirements consistent with the CDC, FDA, and the National Restaurant Association, according to officials.

CLICK HERE TO READ GOV. HOGAN'S EXECUTIVE ORDER

Today marks the start of the first-ever Maryland Restaurant Week, which Gov. Hogan officially recognized in Annapolis earlier in the day. It will end on Sunday, September 27.

“As we continue with the third and final stage of our recovery, I want to commend our state’s restaurant industry for their incredible resilience this year and for their continued commitment to the health and safety of Marylanders,” said Gov. Hogan. “To celebrate the first-ever Maryland Restaurant Week, I encourage Marylanders to support their favorite local businesses, whether you do so through delivery, curbside pickup, or by dining indoors or outside.”

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

So far, Calvert County has announced they will follow the state's new indoor dining guidelines on Monday.

No word yet from the state's most populous jurisdictions, such as Montgomery County, Prince George's County and the City of Baltimore, who remain in phase 2 of their reopening guidelines.