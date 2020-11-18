DMV reaches 400K cases of COVID-19, more than 8,000 deaths

There are now 400,121 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia after new numbers were released Wednesday. Maryland has 171,823 cases, D.C. has 19,465 cases and Virginia has 208,833 cases of COVID-19.

There are now over 8,700 coronavirus deaths in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

The positivity rate, which most jurisdictions agree should be below 5%, stands at 6.82% in Maryland, 4.8% in D.C. and 7.1% in Virginia.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced new restrictions on Tuesday in an effort to combat the resurgent novel coronavirus. This includes restricting hospital and nursing home visits, enforcing a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and restoring phase 2 restrictions at businesses.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser updated travel restrictions to the city last week, saying visitors will be asked to get tested for COVID-19 with 72 hours of traveling to D.C.

READ MORE: Travel restrictions by state: DC, Maryland and Virginia

New measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 went into effect in Virginia on Monday, including reducing the size of gatherings, strengthening COVID-19 enforcement for businesses, following a nightly alcohol curfew and mandating masks for most Virginians.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to discuss the state's coronavirus response at 2 p.m. today.