DMV photographer takes free headshots for those unemployed due to COVID-19

It's been hard for so many people during the coronavirus pandemic, and with unemployment through the roof, lots of people are having to pivot and find a new path to job success.

The FOX 5 Pay It Forward Crew and Easterns Automotive Group are providing free headshots to viewers impacted by the coronavirus Wednesday morning.

The crew partnered with photographer Samira Rashid and Creative Saints Loft in Hyattsville to help folks who have lost income due to the pandemic.

"We lost nearly 85% of our business overnight because people are working from home," Ishmael Wilson of Fresh Dry Cleaners with locations in Maryland and the District said. "This really helps so much."

Easterns Automotive Group paid for the venue in head shots for 15 people helping them jump start their path to success.

