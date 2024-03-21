DMV outage: Department of Motor Vehicles experiencing nationwide network failure

The systems at all Department of Motor Vehicles facilities across the country are down.

VirginiaDMV reported a third-party outage on March 21 around 12:20 p.m. During that time, all driver's license services were not available online and at in-person locations. Since, services are back up and running.

No word on other departments across the country.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and new information.