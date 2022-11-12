DMV locations offer free car washes to military members in honor of Veterans Day weekend

article

Veterans Day may have passed, but that is not stopping businesses in the DMV from honoring our veterans and active military duty members all weekend long.

That includes free car washes at dozens of locations in the DMV, including the Flagship Carwash located in Rockville.

During the event, FOX 5 spoke with United States Marine Corp Vietnam veteran Wayne Miller, who said the event is about much more than just getting a car wash.

Miller recalls how when he returned from Vietnam, injured both physically and mentally, resources weren’t readily available to him – let alone free ones.

"It’s not about the money, it’s about the thought, that someone still cares for veterans," Miller tells FOX 5. "Sometimes having a disability and a challenge it’s hard to do things, and you’re so busy everyday you don’t think about your car."

He went on to joke about how much his car needed the wash.

"I thought I bought a black car, but it was white after they cleaned it," said Miller.

Miller wasn’t the only vet who got his car cleaned.

U.S. Navy veteran Carlos Stein says it’s the small things that make him feel appreciated for having served his country.

"It’s a big thank you and the takeaway is that we are not forgotten and people still remember us," said Stein.

The free car wash is part of the Grace For Vets initiative, which focuses on honoring those who have served or are currently serving our country with a free car wash each year on November 11.

"I think it’s important to take a step back every once in a while and be grateful for the freedom that we have that these veterans and active duty have provided," Dylan Hlavaty, the district manager of Flagship Carwash tells FOX 5.

The free car washes will be offered through the end of the weekend.