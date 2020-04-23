DMV leaders ask Trump to maintain telework for federal employees

The top officials in the District, Maryland, and Virginia are asking President Trump to “continue to implement broader telework policies” for federal workers as the region continues to battle COVID-19.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam have each said they agree with and are adhering to White House guidelines regarding reopening their respective economies.

“In his ‘Opening Up America Again’ guidelines last week, President Trump instructed employers to ‘encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations,” in both phase one and two. As one of the largest employers of our region and across the nation, the federal government should follow that guidance,” the three wrote in their letter.

According to the White House, states should consider reopening their economies when they have recorded two weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, and when their hospitals can prove they’re ready to respond to a rebound.

Nevertheless, some states have begun reopening their economies without such indicators – including Georgia and Texas.

President Trump – who appeared to be cheering on such efforts via Twitter – said on Wednesday that he strongly disagrees with the decision made by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

