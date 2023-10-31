DMV Halloween Trick or Treat Forecast: Chilly morning, ghoulishly cool evening

A chilly morning and a ghoulishly cool evening as Halloween trick-or-treaters get ready to hit the streets in search of their favorite candy Tuesday!

Bundle up before heading to the bus stop. Early morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s to 50 degrees.

Expect partial sunshine with highs in the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be around 50 degrees by 7 p.m., and will drop to the 40s by 8 p.m.

No precipitation in the forecast Tuesday night should make for a dry Halloween night of trick-or-treating!