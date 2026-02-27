Lawmakers consider bill that would prevent MCPS from extending school calendar due to snow days

The Brief The school schedule for Montgomery County is not yet set after multiple snow days extended the academic year. But right now, a bill that could end classes sooner is moving to the state senate. The bill would let the Montgomery County Board of Education meet the number of instructional hours needed, which MCPS exceeds, instead of fixed days.



The school calendar in Montgomery County is still in flux as the district and lawmakers try to avoid extending the year into late June. Right now, the bill that could end classes sooner is moving to the state senate.

As it stands, the school year has been pushed to June 26, with each extra day costing the district more than $2 million in operational costs.

Delegates now say that to address a unique situation, they need a unique solution.

The legislation:

House Bill 1084 was introduced after the Maryland Department of Education denied Montgomery County schools' request for a waiver.

Per state law, a minimum180 instructional days is mandated, which the district says leaves them with limited flexibility.

"Get our kids the instruction they need, along with keeping in mind people's lives, the plans they may already have for summer camps and travel at the end of the year," Delegate Sarah Wolek said. "Everyone's interested to know how this school year is going to shape up and we're trying to be responsive to the needs of families, educators alike."

It just passed the Maryland House unanimously and heads to the Senate next.

What they're saying:

Some parents say they're fine with the extension, while others hope the district can plan better in the future and not be so quick to close.

"I think it's a long year already, I think I'll be happy for them to cut back on some of that and put a bit of pressure on them to not have so many snow days," one parent told FOX 5.

"I appreciate the school district being very careful and safe," said another. "I appreciate the safety aspect of it."

"There are a lot of families who have paid for summer camps — unfortunate and expensive — but I'd rather they did a better job managing closures," another person added.

What's next:

Before the Maryland Senate can vote on the bill, it needs to have a hearing, which hasn't been scheduled yet.

But if it passes, they could give back some of those days and end the school year sooner.

