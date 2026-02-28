Aircraft found in woods after plane crash reported in Hollywood, Maryland

article

The Brief Multiple 911 calls reported a possible plane crash in Hollywood, Maryland. First responders located the aircraft in a wooded area. Officials say there is no known public safety threat.



Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible airplane crash in the Hollywood area Saturday morning.

Aircraft located in wooded area

Authorities said multiple 911 calls came in around 9:04 a.m. reporting a possible aircraft down in Hollywood.

At approximately 10:21 a.m., first responders located the plane in a wooded area.

Officials have not yet released details about the number of people on board or the extent of any injuries.

Investigation underway

Authorities say there is no known public safety threat at this time.

The Maryland State Police will assume the investigation into the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.