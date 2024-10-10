DJ Kool's 'Let Me Clear My Throat' finally goes platinum after 28 years

It’s hard to believe that 1996 was nearly three decades ago, but one song that remains unforgettable is DJ Kool’s iconic "Let Me Clear My Throat."

Fast-forward 28 years, and the man behind the hit is finally receiving his long-awaited recognition.

The track, which became an instant radio favorite, has officially been certified platinum, a milestone DJ Kool has been waiting for since its release.

"First and foremost, thank you to Miss Jackie Jones for making this happen," DJ Kool said, referring to the RIAA’s Jackie Jones, who oversees certifications for gold, platinum, and diamond records. "Back in '97, we went through some things that had nothing to do with me, but everything to do with record label bureaucracy. The label and the distributor had issues, and they broke up. I was stuck in the middle."

DJ Kool recalled how the song was born during a live performance in Richmond, Virginia. "I was playing, and the club was jam-packed. I dropped the 900 number, and I was about to say something to the crowd when something got caught in my throat," he shared. "The first thing I thought of was a line from a Beastie Boys performance—'Let me clear my throat.' It just fit, and that’s how the song came to be."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: Dj Kool performs live on stage with Rare Essence for D.C. Emancipation Day at Freedom Plaza on April 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) Expand

After recording the song live at Bahama Bay in Philadelphia, it quickly gained traction.

"I got a call from an on-air personality in Philly, Don 'Mystic' Mac, who told me I had to come up and see what was going on with this snippet," DJ Kool said.

Looking back, DJ Kool credits his success to faith.

"Everything I do is spiritually driven, and you just gotta let God do it. His plans and timing are perfect," he reflected.

After nearly 30 years, "Let Me Clear My Throat" is officially etched in hip-hop history, and so is DJ Kool.