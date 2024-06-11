District Heights shooting: Exclusive video shows moments leading up to deadly gunfire

Only on FOX 5, exclusive video shows the moments leading up to the triple shooting in District Heights on Monday that left one man dead and two other innocent bystanders injured.

Prince George’s County Police say the triple shooting took place right outside the Fresh Market 24/7 convenience store located on Marlboro Pike. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

In one video of the shooting, a sedan appears to drive up to the market and four suspects are seen jumping out. They then run up toward the victim while appearing to fire. The suspects then appeared to run back toward the sedan, which had now driven forward into Marlboro Pike.

It’s not immediately clear whether the driver of the suspect vehicle also jumped-out and left the car in drive.

The video also showed at least one person in a walker, near the store’s entrance at the time of the shooting. That person went inside the market for shelter after. Another video appears to show what is known as an assault-style rifle in one suspect’s hands.

Prince George’s County Police have not publicly spoken about the details of the shooting, except to say that when police arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead on the scene. The two innocent bystanders shot are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.

The older man shot was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. The woman had to undergo surgery.

Customer after customer arrived on Tuesday morning, shocked once they heard the news and saw bullet holes in the store’s windows.

Antraun Holley told FOX 5, "To all the little kids, man, be smart and try to stay in school. Keep your head up and pick your friends. And just be smart, that’s all you can do. Pick your right friends and try to – you go left with the wrong ones, try to go right, try to stay away from them and stay positive. And try to stay smart out here and live your life, man. We only got one life so once it’s gone, it’s gone. Whether you like it or not."

Prince George’s County Police have not announced any arrests yet or identified the man killed.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.