A dognapper who was captured on a doorbell camera in District Heights is still out there.

Investigators in Prince George's County are now asking the public to help identify the suspect who stole the five-year-old Dachshund breed dog last week from a home on Foster Street.

Canelo Photo Credit: PGPD

In the video released by police Wednesday, a woman can be seen walking onto a porch, and approaching the pup, whose name is Canelo. Then, the suspect appears to pet Canelo before taking off.

PGPD said the incident happened on March 6 around 5:35 a.m. A second suspect is also believed to be involved in the dognapping.

If you recognize this woman or have any information on Canelo’s whereabouts, police are asking you to please call 301-516-5230.

Watch video of the theft below: