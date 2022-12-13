Displaced Gaithersburg condo explosion residents visit, but cannot salvage belongings from rubble

A disheartening homecoming Monday for people whose homes were destroyed in last month's Montgomery County condominium explosion.

The families impacted by the disaster are still living with a great deal of uncertainty. For many, when they arrived to their former Gaithersburg homes, it was like stepping back into a nightmare.

More than two dozen families and individuals were made homeless by the explosion and fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominiums on the morning of November 16. Investigators believe the explosion was set off by 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, a resident who wanted to take his own life.

On Monday, the displaced residents were allowed to take stock of what's left of their lives but were not able to collect anything salvageable.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Ferdinand Camarote told FOX 5’s Bob Barnard that he was in his condo during the explosion and says he was knocked down by the blast. He said he ran from his home with only his wallet and wasn’t even able to stop put on his shoes. Camarote is currently still living in a hotel.

Emergency funds are available for owners and tenants but there is only so much money to go around. Many displaced residents are also having a difficult time finding affordable housing.

Barnard says lawyers and insurance adjusters for the condominium association were with residents as they were escorted around the property.