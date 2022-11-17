Body found in Gaithersburg explosion; Police investigate as potential criminal act

Authorities say a dead body was found in the debris from an explosion that rocked the Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Montgomery County, as police officials now are investigating the incident as a potential intentional criminal act.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said that search and rescue dogs found a body in the debris of the explosion. Officials say they have not identified any personal information about the victim, including their age, gender, and whether they lived at the complex or were just visiting.

The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine a cause of death.

Police also spoke at the press conference saying that the incident is now being investigated as a potential intentional criminal act. Police say the investigation was prompted by the discovery of the dead body. Police did not release any further details on the investigation.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the condo community in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Large plumes of smoke rose from the buildings where the blast was centered.

Fire officials say buildings 826 and 828 suffered substantial damage in the explosion. In total, residents in 24 units in the complex were displaced. Officials say the dead body was found in the top layer of debris from the 826 building.

On Thursday morning, Chief Goldstein said 14 people sought medical attention following the explosion. Two of the victims suffered critical injuries and were hospitalized after the blast. Only one remains hospitalized Thursday morning - a male in stable condition.

Goldstein said 12 families, consisting of 34 total people, are seeking emergency shelter.

Efforts to clean up the damage are expected to take several days. Officials say a crane was moved onto the scene Wednesday night to help stabilize the damaged buildings. Some damaged parts of the building have been taken down.

Officials said Thursday that search and rescue dogs will remain on the scene and continue searching through the debris.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich spoke with the media Thursday and said his office will provide support for any residents in need.

Some displaced residents began moving back in Wednesday. Department of Health and Human Services officials have set up a fundraiser website and shelter to help the displaced residents. Residents in need, can find the shelter at nearby Bohrer Park, located at 506 South Frederick Avenue. The Red Cross is also assisting those displaced.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg

The Potomac Oaks Condominiums explosion is the second major apartment complex explosion in Montgomery County this year.

In March 2022, an explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring injured several people and displaced over 100 adults and children. That explosion was caused by a maintenance worker who accidentally cut a gas line.

In August 2016, an explosion killed seven people, including two children, and left many more injured at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring. National Transportation Safety Board officials said a mercury service regulator that was not connected to its vent line was the source of a gas leak that led to that deadly explosion and fire.