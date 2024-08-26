Dirt bike, ATV mob swarm Arlington streets, allegedly spitting at diners

Scores of ATV and dirt bike riders once again took to the streets of Arlington County on Saturday night, causing alarm among residents and diners in the area.

This marks the latest occurrence of a recurring issue that has plagued the community for the past several years, typically happening on a Saturday night in late August.

Around 8 p.m., as people enjoyed dinner or walked along Wilson Boulevard near North Quinn Street, they were startled by the loud roar of ATVs and dirt bikes.

According to witnesses, some riders spit at those dining outdoors, while others dangerously rode onto sidewalks.

"It was just like super, super loud, and you just knew who it was because you know what an ATV sounds like," said Justine Brown, an Arlington resident.

Brendan Conroy, another local, expressed frustration, saying, "It’s just been a problem now the DMV area has had for a long time... It’s crazy that this hasn’t been taken under control as of yet."

Although Arlington Police responded with lights flashing, the riders quickly dispersed, evading arrest.

This incident mirrors a similar event that occurred almost exactly a year ago.

Riding ATVs on public streets is illegal, but police efforts seem only to push the riders out of Arlington and back into D.C., leaving residents feeling vulnerable and frustrated.