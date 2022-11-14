Diesel supply shortage triggers rise in heating costs

Colder temperatures not only mean putting on extra layers of clothing. Keeping warm can also mean turning up the heat in your home which can lead to higher heating bills.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says higher bills can largely be attributed to a shortage in diesel supplies.

Fuels like natural gas, propane, and heating oil are in low supply and companies could see themselves struggling to meet demand if temperatures are especially cold this winter. Supply chain issues could also make it difficult to deliver to where the fuels are needed.

Khan says oil suppliers in the past addressed east coast shortages by supplementing with oil from Europe. But now because of gas shutdowns from Russia – imported oil is not available.

The majority of the east coast is expecting its first long stretch of cold weather this week and some are looking for alternative ways to stay warm.

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia all offer utility bill assistance plans.

The National Fire Protection Association offers these tips for staying safe over the winter:

- Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet (one metre) away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

- Have a three-foot (one metre) "kid-free zone" around open fires and space heaters.

- Never use your oven to heat your home.

- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer's instructions.

- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.

- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

- Test smoke alarms at least once a month