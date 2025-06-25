Diddy Trial: Prosecutors drop kidnapping, arson, and certain sex trafficking charges

Prosecutors have pulled back on some key testimony during the Diddy trial, specifically kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking, according to sources.

TMZ reports that prosecutors feel they've fallen short on proving Diddy allegedly kidnapped his former employee, Capricorn Clark.

It was also learned that prosecutors will not be pursuing the attempted arson claim in reference to Diddy blowing up Kid Cudi's car. Both cars are directly linked to the racketeering charges that Diddy is facing.

The backstory:

This news comes just a day after prosecutors decided to rest their case against the disgraced music mogul on Tuesday.

Diddy's defense team recently moved for a judgment of acquittal before resting their case. Attorney Alexandra Shapiro argued the government failed to prove the counts against the rapper.

"There’s, at best, thin proof any of the other employees participated," Shapiro said before noting that "there is no evidence any of them believed he was sex trafficking."