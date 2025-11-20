Dick Cheney family at funeral: A look at his wife and daughters

The Brief Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the National Cathedral following his death on November 3 from pneumonia and cardiovascular disease. His wife, Lynne Cheney, 84, is a longtime author, scholar, and former chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities, now a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Cheney’s daughters, Liz and Mary, both built careers in politics and public service — Liz as a former Wyoming congresswoman and Jan. 6 committee chair, and Mary in strategic communications with her wife and two children.



Former Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral is taking place at the National Cathedral on Thursday at 11 A.M., where his family is expected to honor his life and legacy.

Cheney died on November 3 at the age of 84, due to complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular disease.

Dick Cheney's wife

Lynne Cheney:

Lynne Cheney, Dick Cheney's wife, is 84 years old.

Lynne and Dick Cheney were high school sweethearts and married for 61 years. Besides her role as second lady, Lynne Cheney was the chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities from 1986 to 1993. Then, in 1995, she founded the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, focused on reforming higher education. From 1995 to 1998, she was a co-host of CNN's Sunday edition of Crossfire. Now, she is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank dedicated to building a freer and safer world. Lynne Cheney is an established author of over a dozen books, one of which she wrote with Dick.

Dick Cheney's children

Liz Cheney:

The eldest daughter of Lynne and Dick Cheney is Liz, who followed in her father's footsteps going into politics. She is 59 years old.

Liz Cheney is a former congresswoman who represented Wyoming from 2017 to 2023 and led the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. She is currently a professor at the University of Virginia Center for Politics and a mother of five.

Mary Cheney:

Mary Cheney is Lynne and Dick's youngest daughter who also supported her father's politics, serving as an advisory board member on his reelection campaign in 2004. She is 56 years old.

She works in strategic communications. She and her wife, Heather Poe, have two children, Samuel and Sarah.