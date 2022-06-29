Derecho 2012: Video from inside Jefferson Memorial shows powerful storm moving across DC region

The Washington, D.C. region is marking 10-years since the powerful and destructive derecho moved across the area.

Video taken from inside the Jefferson Memorial in June 2012 shows the powerful storm as it tore through the region.

The storm knocked out power to millions of people in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia and was one of the deadliest and most destructive fast-moving severe weather events to strike the area.

