A Stafford County deputy traded a 7-Eleven Slurpee for information that helped resolve a case involving packages that were stolen from the porches of several Virginia homes.

Deputy S.A. Hensley responded to a Fredericksburg neighborhood Monday after several residents said thieves had taken delivered items from their doorsteps. Video from one of the residents showed a suspect who looked like a young girl wearing a hood and distinctive shoes.

Deputy trades Slurpee for info after packages stolen from Virginia porches (Stafford County Sheriffs Office)

Hensley canvassed the neighborhood and stopped at a nearby playground where he was able to speak with children who helped identify two suspects - after the promise of a Slurpee.

The deputy located the suspects, both juveniles, at their home. Both confessed and led the deputy to the stolen items which were discarded in the woods. The stolen items included adult undergarments, dog treats, and a dress shirt. The children delivered the items to the correct addresses and apologized.

Hensley delivered the Slurpee - and some candy for the other children on the playground. Police say the case was handled informally without any charges.