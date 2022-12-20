Deputies shoot suspect in St. Mary's County stolen vehicle investigation: officials

Deputies shot a person they say was involved in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday night in St. Mary's County.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center.

Officials say they responded to the shopping center for a report of a stolen vehicle and identified a suspect. Deputies were involved in a foot chase with the suspect when the shooting happened.

The suspect was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center. No injuries to law enforcement were reported.

The investigation is continuing.