Deputies assaulted after dispute over food at Virginia McDonald’s

Several people are in custody after Stafford County Sheriff's deputies were assaulted following a dispute over food at a McDonald’s in Virginia.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the fast food restaurant on Stanstead Road in Falmouth.

Officials say the deputies arrested a customer who refused to leave the restaurant after becoming upset about an order. As the arrest was being made, officials say several other customers, who were possibly with the person being arrested, assaulted the deputies.

Authorities say several people are in custody with multiple charges pending. The investigation is continuing.