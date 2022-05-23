Depp admirer removed from courtroom after yelling, 'Johnny I love you, this baby is yours'

Johnny Depp's fans continue to flock to the Fairfax County court where the beloved actor is in the midst of a drama-filled defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

During a morning break on Monday, one woman professed her love for Depp and asked when he was going to acknowledge that he was the father of the baby she was holding in her arms. Depp's admirer was removed from the courtroom after she screamed, "Johnny I love you, this baby is yours."

The popular trial has drawn increasing public attention over the last month. People have camped out overnight for the chance to be in the presence of the celebrity.

The crowds consisted of mostly women -- most professing adoration for Depp.

US actor Johnny Depp gestures to the gallery as he leaves for a break in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 23, 2022. - Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after Expand

Wristbands from sheriff's deputies are given out at 7 a.m. each morning. The first 100 are guaranteed a spot in the courtroom. Some reports say some spent up to $30,000 on travel expenses just to get a front-row seat inside the courthouse to get a glimpse of the trial.

On the other side of the courthouse -- the arrivals have also garnered attention. Depp has made a habit of acknowledging the small gathering of fans outside the gate. On one occasion he called them all his "relatives." On another, he joked about making them all breakfast.

Some have taken their fandom to a different level – getting tattoos to match Depp's own markings.

Last week, while the trial took a break – a 'Captain Jack Sparrow' look-a-like was spotted picking up trash outside the courthouse!