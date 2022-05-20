You can never be sure what you’ll see at the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard.

Even on a day when trial is not in session – a 'Captain Jack Sparrow' look-a-like was spotted picking up trash outside the courthouse!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Johnny Depp Trial: ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ look-a-like picks up trash outside courthouse

The trial concluded its fifth week and has seen testimony and cross-examination from both Depp and Heard.

Advertisement

A verdict expected by the end of next week.